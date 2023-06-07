Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25) against the Washington Nationals (25-35) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 7.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zach Davies (0-1) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-5).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have won in 22, or 40.7%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 19-30 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (258 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule