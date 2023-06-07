The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with 258 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 419 as a team.

Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.473 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (4-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.

Corbin has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Dodgers W 10-6 Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 6/9/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Mike Soroka 6/10/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Mike Soroka 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Jake Irvin Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.