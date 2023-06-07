Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks on June 7, 2023
Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 65 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .281/.337/.455 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has put up 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .258/.335/.452 on the season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach Davies Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -200)
Davies Stats
- Zach Davies (0-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fifth start of the season.
Davies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|3.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 8
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 2
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 59 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .292/.382/.525 so far this year.
- Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .310/.359/.550 slash line so far this year.
- Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
