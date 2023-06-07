On Wednesday, Riley Adams (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MASN2

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is batting .316 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%) Adams has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .250 AVG .182 .250 OBP .250 .333 SLG .455 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 4 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings