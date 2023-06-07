Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Riley Adams (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is batting .316 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%) Adams has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.182
|.250
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.455
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
