Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (hitting .226 in his past 10 games, with five walks and an RBI), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .215.
- In 30 of 56 games this season (53.6%) Call has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 56), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has driven in a run in 14 games this year (25.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Kelly (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.06 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.06), 17th in WHIP (1.075), and 22nd in K/9 (9.8).
