After batting .238 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 66 hits, batting .281 this season with 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 20 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 27 23 (69.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%) 11 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 12 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings