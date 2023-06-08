On Thursday, June 8, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) visit Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (25-36) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+135). The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 19 out of the 28 games, or 67.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 9-1 (90%).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 12-18 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

