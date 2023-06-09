Lane Thomas -- batting .238 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 66 hits, batting .281 this season with 22 extra-base hits.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 76.7% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (20 of 60), with two or more RBI six times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 51.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings