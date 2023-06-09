The Seattle Storm (1-4), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (3-3). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Storm matchup.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ION

Location: Seattle, Washington

Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Mystics have won one game against the spread this season.

The Storm have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Seattle has won its only game this season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, none of Mystics games have gone over the point total.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this year.

