The Washington Mystics' (3-3) injury report has just one player listed heading into their Friday, June 9 matchup with the Seattle Storm (1-4) at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET.

In its most recent game, Washington lost at home to Minnesota 80-78, with Ariel Atkins (18 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT) and Natasha Cloud (14 PTS, 9 AST, 2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) the standout performers.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 4 2 0

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne leads her squad in both points (19.8) and assists (2.8) per game, and also posts 7 rebounds. At the other end, she averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Shakira Austin paces her team in rebounds per contest (9), and also puts up 13.7 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, she posts 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cloud is tops on her squad in assists per contest (6.5), and also averages 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, she averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Atkins is putting up 11.5 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Brittney Sykes puts up 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 1.8 steals (sixth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mystics vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -12.5 156.5

