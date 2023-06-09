Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (38-24) and the Washington Nationals (25-36) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Braves squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have gone 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (40%) in those contests.

This year, Washington has won seven of 16 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (260 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule