AJ Smith-Shawver gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 48 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 157 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with 260 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Washington has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.478 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (4-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Gray has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves - Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Jake Irvin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Ronel Blanco 6/15/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez

