Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Braves on June 9, 2023
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 66 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .281/.336/.455 on the year.
- Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .253/.329/.443 slash line so far this season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .332/.406/.556 on the year.
- Acuna will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 61 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 15 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .256/.306/.487 so far this year.
- Albies enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
