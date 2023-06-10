C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .223 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 16 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 19 games this season (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.235
|AVG
|.211
|.284
|OBP
|.257
|.382
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|19
|20/4
|K/BB
|27/4
|4
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, May 31, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
