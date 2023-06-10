The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .265 with five doubles, a home run and 24 walks.
  • Smith has recorded a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In 18.6% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 23 of 59 games (39.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 27
.269 AVG .260
.333 OBP .362
.311 SLG .290
3 XBH 3
1 HR 0
6 RBI 8
23/10 K/BB 14/14
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • Shuster (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.99 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 4.99 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
