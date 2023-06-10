Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 67 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .280 with 22 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 64th in slugging.
  • Thomas is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 77.0% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.
  • In nine games this season, he has gone deep (14.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (32.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.8%).
  • He has scored at least once 32 times this season (52.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 28
.301 AVG .259
.346 OBP .323
.512 SLG .388
15 XBH 7
5 HR 4
19 RBI 9
27/8 K/BB 39/9
5 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
