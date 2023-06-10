The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .275 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
  • Garcia has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
  • Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (9.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has driven home a run in 20 games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 25
.257 AVG .295
.289 OBP .336
.372 SLG .410
6 XBH 8
3 HR 2
12 RBI 15
12/6 K/BB 18/7
3 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
