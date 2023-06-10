Michael Chavis returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Jared Shuster and the Atlanta BravesJune 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Royals) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis is hitting .290 with three walks.
  • Chavis has had a base hit in eight of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Chavis has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.364 AVG .250
.364 OBP .348
.364 SLG .250
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
2/0 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .202 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.