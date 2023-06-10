Nationals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (39-24) versus the Washington Nationals (25-37) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on June 10.
The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (2-2, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA).
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.
- The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 9-12 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (262 total, 4.2 per game).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Matt Strahm
|June 4
|Phillies
|L 11-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 9
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|Josiah Gray vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 10
|@ Braves
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|June 11
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Hunter Brown
|June 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Ronel Blanco
|June 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez
|June 16
|Marlins
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Sandy Alcantara
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.