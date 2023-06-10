When the Atlanta Braves (39-24) and Washington Nationals (25-37) face off at Truist Park on Saturday, June 10, Jared Shuster will get the ball for the Braves, while the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +150 moneyline odds to win. A 10-run total has been set in the contest.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (2-2, 4.99 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-4, 3.66 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Luis Garcia get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 33 (62.3%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 15-4 record (winning 78.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Braves went 6-3 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 9-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.