Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Braves on June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Washington Nationals matchup at Truist Park on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 67 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.335/.452 on the year.
- Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Garcia Stats
- Luis Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI (60 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .275/.312/.390 on the season.
- Garcia has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He has a .327/.401/.547 slash line on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 16 walks and 42 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a .257/.309/.485 slash line so far this season.
- Albies has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|1
