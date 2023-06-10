The Washington Nationals and Riley Adams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .286 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Adams has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (25.0%), Adams has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of 12 games so far this year.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .357 AVG .143 .419 OBP .250 .643 SLG .357 5 XBH 1 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings