On Sunday, Joey Meneses (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .401.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks eighth in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

In 73.3% of his 60 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 60 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Meneses has an RBI in 21 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.3% of his games this year (23 of 60), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .301 AVG .316 .336 OBP .371 .368 SLG .439 8 XBH 10 0 HR 2 14 RBI 17 30/7 K/BB 18/10 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings