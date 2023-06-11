Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Sunday, including Martin Perez and the Rangers going up against Shane McClanahan and the Rays.

Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for June 11.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (7-2) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Joey Wentz (1-6) when the teams play Sunday.

ARI: Gallen DET: Wentz 13 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (51.2 IP) 2.75 ERA 7.49 10.1 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Tigers

ARI Odds to Win: -225

-225 DET Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8 runs

Astros at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (3-2) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Shane Bieber (4-3) when the clubs meet Sunday.

HOU: Bielak CLE: Bieber 7 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (80.2 IP) 3.35 ERA 3.57 7.2 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Astros at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -145

-145 HOU Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (2-4) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (4-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.

WSH: Williams ATL: Elder 12 (60.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (71.2 IP) 4.15 ERA 2.26 6.8 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -275

-275 WSH Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 9.5 runs

Royals at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-3) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Gibson (7-3) when the clubs meet Sunday.

KC: Hernandez BAL: Gibson 26 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (76.2 IP) 4.31 ERA 3.87 12.1 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Royals at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Mets at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Mitch Keller (7-2) when the teams play on Sunday.

NYM: Carrasco PIT: Keller 7 (36.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (80 IP) 5.94 ERA 3.60 5.7 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Mets at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Dodgers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Victor Gonzalez (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Taijuan Walker (5-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

LAD: Gonzalez PHI: Walker 17 (16.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (64.1 IP) 2.70 ERA 5.04 7.6 K/9 7.4

Twins at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (3-2) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Kevin Gausman (5-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.

MIN: Varland TOR: Gausman 8 (47 IP) Games/IP 13 (82 IP) 4.40 ERA 2.63 8.4 K/9 12.4

Vegas Odds for Twins at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -210

-210 MIN Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Perez (6-1) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to McClanahan (9-1) when the clubs play on Sunday.

TEX: Pérez TB: McClanahan 12 (68 IP) Games/IP 13 (75.2 IP) 3.97 ERA 2.02 6.5 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -190

-190 TEX Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8 runs

Marlins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (2-2) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

MIA: Garrett CHW: Giolito 12 (58.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (74.1 IP) 4.47 ERA 3.75 9.3 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-3) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (5-5) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

OAK: Sears MIL: Peralta 12 (64.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (65.1 IP) 4.20 ERA 4.41 8.4 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -210

-210 OAK Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8 runs

Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (1-4) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will give the start to Adam Wainwright (2-1) when the clubs play Sunday.

CIN: Greene STL: Wainwright 12 (62 IP) Games/IP 6 (31.2 IP) 3.92 ERA 5.97 12.8 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -140

-140 CIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (2-6) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Dinelson Lamet (1-3) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

SD: Snell COL: Lamet 12 (62 IP) Games/IP 14 (16.2 IP) 4.21 ERA 12.96 10.0 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies

SD Odds to Win: -185

-185 COL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 12 runs

Cubs at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will look to John Brebbia (2-0) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

CHC: Wesneski SF: Brebbia 10 (47.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (26.2 IP) 4.15 ERA 3.37 6.8 K/9 11.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (4-3) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Griffin Canning (4-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

SEA: Gilbert LAA: Canning 12 (71 IP) Games/IP 9 (48.1 IP) 3.80 ERA 4.47 10.0 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -120

-120 SEA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-4) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

BOS: Bello NYY: Schmidt 9 (45.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (61.2 IP) 3.97 ERA 4.96 9.1 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

