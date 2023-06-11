Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (40-24) and Washington Nationals (25-38) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (4-0) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-4) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (38.6%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +220 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (266 total, 4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule