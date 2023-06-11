Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (40-24), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Washington Nationals (25-38) at Truist Park on Sunday, June 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +220. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (4-0, 2.26 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (2-4, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+220) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $32.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 34, or 63%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (38.6%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won one of four games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.