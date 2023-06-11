Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Braves on June 11, 2023
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .284/.337/.465 slash line on the year.
- Thomas hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .250/.327/.434 slash line so far this season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Elder Stats
- Bryce Elder (4-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Elder has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8.0).
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|7.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Trevor Williams' player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped 28 bases.
- He has a .333/.405/.570 slash line on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has put up 62 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .253/.305/.478 on the season.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.