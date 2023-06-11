Today's schedule at the Viking Open Nottingham features six matches in the qualifying qualification final, among them Elizabeth Mandlik (ranked No. 119) squaring off against Daria Snigur (No. 164). How to watch, you ask? Check out NBC for the live stream.

Watch the Viking Open Nottingham Today - June 11

Match Round Match Time Sonay Kartal vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Qualifying Qualification Final 6:00 AM ET Arina Rodionova vs. Olivia Gadecki Qualifying Qualification Final 6:00 AM ET Harriet Dart vs. Eden Silva Qualifying Qualification Final 6:00 AM ET Amelia Rajecki vs. Heather Watson Qualifying Qualification Final 7:15 AM ET Emiliana Arango vs. Emily Appleton Qualifying Qualification Final 7:15 AM ET Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Daria Snigur Qualifying Qualification Final 7:15 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Mandlik vs. Snigur

The 22-year-old Mandlik is 7-9 this year, and still seeking her first tournament victory.

The 21-year-old Snigur, who is still looking for her first tournament victory of 2023, is 1-2 so far this year.

Through 16 matches this year (across all court types), Mandlik has played 22.1 games per match and won 47.6% of them.

So far this year, Mandlik has won 45.3% of her return games and 54.3% of her service games.

Snigur has averaged 27.0 games per match through her three matches played this year across all court types, while winning 45.7% of games.

Snigur has a 40.5% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (17 service games won out of 42) and a 51.3% return game winning percentage (20 return games won out of 39).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Olivia Gadecki Lizette Cabrera 7-5, 6-3 Qualification Arina Rodionova Simona Waltert 7-6, 6-1 Qualification Elena-Gabriela Ruse Joanna Garland 6-4, 7-6 Qualification Sonay Kartal Sofia Kenin 6-2, 7-6 Qualification Heather Watson Sophie Chang 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Emiliana Arango Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 Qualification Eden Silva Marcela Zacarias 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 Qualification Daria Snigur Naiktha Bains 6-2, 6-4 Qualification Harriet Dart Maddison Inglis 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Elizabeth Mandlik Iryna Shymanovich 6-4, 6-4 Qualification Amelia Rajecki Asia Muhammad 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Emily Appleton Katrina Scott 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 Qualification

