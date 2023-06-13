After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .213 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

In 54.2% of his games this year (32 of 59), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Call has an RBI in 14 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .222 AVG .204 .280 OBP .331 .296 SLG .291 6 XBH 5 1 HR 2 12 RBI 8 27/9 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings