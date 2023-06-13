C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .224 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has had an RBI in 16 games this year (28.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 57 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.235
|AVG
|.212
|.284
|OBP
|.257
|.382
|SLG
|.374
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|19
|20/4
|K/BB
|27/4
|4
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
