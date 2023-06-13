Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .262 with five doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (29.5%).
- In 61 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Smith has an RBI in 12 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 24 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.269
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.352
|.311
|SLG
|.311
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|23/10
|K/BB
|15/14
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Brown (5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.