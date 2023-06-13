Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .240.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 20 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 52 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.245
|AVG
|.235
|.294
|OBP
|.322
|.362
|SLG
|.412
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|9/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 69 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.82), 40th in WHIP (1.215), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.