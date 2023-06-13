On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in total hits (69) this season while batting .279 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has had a hit in 48 of 63 games this season (76.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.4%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (21 of 63), with two or more RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (52.4%), including seven multi-run games (11.1%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .301 AVG .258 .346 OBP .319 .512 SLG .403 15 XBH 9 5 HR 4 19 RBI 11 27/8 K/BB 42/9 5 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings