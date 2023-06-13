Heading into a matchup with the Indiana Fever (2-6), the Washington Mystics (5-3) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Mystics claimed a 71-65 win against the Storm.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 1.7 4.3 0.3

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne paces the Mystics with 18.6 points per contest (10th in league) and 2.9 assists, while also putting up 7 rebounds.

Shakira Austin paces her squad in rebounds per game (9.3), and also posts 13.5 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Natasha Cloud leads the Mystics at 6 assists per game, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 10.9 points. She is fourth in the WNBA in assists.

Brittney Sykes is putting up 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Ariel Atkins averages 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 32.9% from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -4.5 157.5

