Tuesday's game features the Houston Astros (37-29) and the Washington Nationals (26-38) matching up at Minute Maid Park (on June 13) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Astros.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-3) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-6) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Nationals have been victorious in 23, or 39.7%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won two of six games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (272 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule