How to Watch the Nationals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 51 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 272 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.467 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Patrick Corbin (4-6) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Corbin has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|6/11/2023
|Braves
|W 6-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bryce Elder
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Cristian Javier
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Jesús Luzardo
