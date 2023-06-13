Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 51 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Washington has scored 272 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.467 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (4-6) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Corbin has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves W 6-2 Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros - Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Jesús Luzardo

