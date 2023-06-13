Hunter Brown will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (37-29) on Tuesday, June 13 against the Washington Nationals (26-38), who will counter with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 25, or 56.8%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have gone 7-2 (77.8%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (39.7%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 2-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Alex Call 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

