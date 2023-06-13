Nationals vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 13
The Houston Astros (37-29) and Washington Nationals (26-38) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series defeat to the Guardians, and the Nationals a series loss to the Braves.
The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (5-3) for the Astros and Patrick Corbin (4-6) for the Nationals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Nationals
|Astros vs Nationals Odds
|Astros vs Nationals Prediction
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Over 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
- Corbin has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Corbin will try to build on a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).
- He allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (5-3) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, June 6, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.82 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 12 starts this season.
- In 12 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.