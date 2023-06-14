C.J. Abrams, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, June 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .225.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 19 games this season (32.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .235 AVG .216 .284 OBP .259 .382 SLG .382 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 10 RBI 19 20/4 K/BB 27/4 4 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings