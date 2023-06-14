Ildemaro Vargas is available when the Washington Nationals take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .309 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
  • Vargas has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • In 20 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Vargas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (five of 20), with more than one RBI four times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
.300 AVG .314
.300 OBP .333
.650 SLG .429
3 XBH 3
2 HR 0
4 RBI 6
2/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
  • Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.36), 13th in WHIP (1.060), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
