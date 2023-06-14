Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on June 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- In 58.1% of his games this season (36 of 62), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.0% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this season (17 of 62), with more than one RBI 11 times (17.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (40.3%), including five multi-run games (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.240
|AVG
|.257
|.328
|OBP
|.328
|.421
|SLG
|.460
|15
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|25/11
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 69 home runs (1.0 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 2.36 ERA ranks fifth, 1.060 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.