Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in total hits (71) this season while batting .284 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- In 76.6% of his 64 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 64), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 21 games this season (32.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.301
|AVG
|.268
|.346
|OBP
|.331
|.512
|SLG
|.417
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|11
|27/8
|K/BB
|43/10
|5
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.30).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 69 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.36), 13th in WHIP (1.060), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.