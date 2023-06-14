Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .276.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 122nd in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.257
|AVG
|.296
|.289
|OBP
|.336
|.372
|SLG
|.409
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|17
|12/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 69 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros will send Valdez (6-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.36 ERA ranks fifth, 1.060 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
