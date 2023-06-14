Mets vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 14
The New York Yankees (39-29) will attempt to sweep the New York Mets (31-36) at Citi Field on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (7-1) will get the nod for the Yankees.
Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.85 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.84 ERA)
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander
- The Mets' Verlander (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 40-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .257.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In seven starts this season, Verlander has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- Cole (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.84, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .219 batting average against him.
- Cole is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Cole will aim to last five or more innings for his 15th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
- In four of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.84), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 24th in K/9 (9.5).
