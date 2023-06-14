Nationals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (38-29) and the Washington Nationals (26-39) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 14.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (6-5, 2.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.00 ERA).
Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Nationals Player Props
|Astros vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (39%) in those contests.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (273 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 9
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|Josiah Gray vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 10
|@ Braves
|L 6-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|June 11
|@ Braves
|W 6-2
|Trevor Williams vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|L 6-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Hunter Brown
|June 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez
|June 15
|@ Astros
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Cristian Javier
|June 16
|Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 17
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Braxton Garrett
|June 18
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 19
|Cardinals
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jack Flaherty
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.