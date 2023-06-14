Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (38-29) and the Washington Nationals (26-39) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 14.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (6-5, 2.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.00 ERA).

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (39%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (273 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule