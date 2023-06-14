Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will look to knock off Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 51 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 166 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 273 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.475 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (4-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Gray has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves W 6-2 Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros L 6-1 Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros - Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals - Home Patrick Corbin Jack Flaherty

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.