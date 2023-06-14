Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Houston Astros (38-29) on Wednesday, June 14 against the Washington Nationals (26-39), who will counter with Josiah Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-250). The contest's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (6-5, 2.36 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 26 out of the 45 games, or 57.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have an 8-2 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Astros have a 2-2 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (39%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Riley Adams 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

