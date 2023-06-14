The Houston Astros (38-29) host the Washington Nationals (26-39) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (6-5) for the Astros and Josiah Gray (4-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (6-5, 2.36 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (4-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.

Gray is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season.

Gray will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (6-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.36 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 13 starts this season.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 2.36 ERA ranks fifth, 1.060 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

