The Washington Nationals and Alex Call battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .207 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 32 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Call has had an RBI in 14 games this year (23.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.1% of his games this season (19 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .222 AVG .193 .280 OBP .315 .296 SLG .275 6 XBH 5 1 HR 2 12 RBI 8 27/9 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings