Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .207 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 32 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Call has had an RBI in 14 games this year (23.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.1% of his games this season (19 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.222
|AVG
|.193
|.280
|OBP
|.315
|.296
|SLG
|.275
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|27/9
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Javier (7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.13), 12th in WHIP (1.058), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
