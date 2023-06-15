Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .244 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- In 57.1% of his 63 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (12.7%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.0% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (39.7%), including five multi-run games (7.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.240
|AVG
|.248
|.328
|OBP
|.318
|.421
|SLG
|.444
|15
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 69 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.13), 12th in WHIP (1.058), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
