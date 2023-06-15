Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .244 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

In 57.1% of his 63 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has homered (12.7%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.0% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (39.7%), including five multi-run games (7.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .240 AVG .248 .328 OBP .318 .421 SLG .444 15 XBH 12 3 HR 5 12 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings